Red Flags We Ignored and More with Dr. Love

Love was in the air and all over the studio during today’s Dr. Love segment on The Preston & Steve Show. From dating disasters to bizarre first-date questions, the gang covered just about every relationship topic imaginable and somehow managed to make us all question whether “mayo hair” is actually worse than “baloney ankles.”

Dating Without The Apps

The conversation kicked off with the eternal modern dating struggle: how do you meet people without relying on dating apps? Dr. Love’s advice was surprisingly simple. Go where actual humans are. Spend time in public places, attend events solo, and yes, even make eye contact with strangers. Staring at people may sound aggressive, but apparently there’s a fine line between “mysterious intrigue” and “please stop following me through the bar".

The idea of doing things alone sparked a conversation about solo vacations. Ryan shared his experience traveling to Iceland by himself, saying the trip helped him find a little zen and showed that being comfortable alone can actually make dating easier later on. Plus, Iceland seems like a pretty solid place to soul-search when you’re surrounded by volcanoes and waterfalls.

Red Flags

The crew also swapped stories about relationship red flags they should have noticed sooner. Preston recalled dating a woman who casually admitted she once beat someone up. That was enough for him to politely exit stage left. Marisa shared that she once dated a Jets fan and initially thought it wouldn’t matter. It mattered. Other warning signs included manipulative crying, constantly playing the victim, unhealthy family dynamics, and mismatched values. Basically, if someone cries every time you ask them to split mozzarella sticks, proceed carefully.

Generational Flirting

The generational flirting advice might have been the most revealing part of the segment. Baby Boomers say to just be yourself and pay attention to body language. Gen X recommends being funny, interesting, and genuinely interested in the other person. Millennials apparently survive entirely on wit and sarcasm. Gen Z, meanwhile, wants flirting to feel complimentary, cheeky, authentic, and most importantly, safe. Honestly, that last part sounds like pretty solid advice for everybody.

Whether you've been together for decades or perhaps an idea for a first date, going to a concert certainly brings out the best in people. Celebrating shared musical tastes while letting your hair down at an all day festival could lead to everlasting love. Well your opportunity is coming this Saturday with MMRBQ 2026.

MMRBQ 2026

Saturday, May 9th | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Starring: Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, and Everclear

The G/A portion of the day includes Des Rocs, Kami Kehoe, LYLVC, and MMR Local Shots Opener: The Circus Hearts

The Preston & Steve Side Stage presented by Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with Live Band Karaoke with SideArm and a DJ set with Jacky Bam Bam