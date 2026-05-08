‘Be Nice, Love Music’ Inspiration From Melissa Auf der Maur

"I think you're one of the coolest people in the world". That's how Preston Elliot started (admittedly very fan boyishly) the conversation with Melissa Auf der Maur. The legendary bassist, photographer, author, and all-around coolest person on the planet joined the gang this week and immediately reminded everyone why she remains one of the most fascinating figures to come out of the explosive 90s alternative scene.

Melissa has recently released her memoir entitled Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A 90's Rock Memoir. Her origin story sounds almost too wild to be true. Melissa explained that her dad gifted her her first bass, and within a year she was already in a band. Not long after that, she found herself playing her first show with Hole in front of 65,000 people. Most people are still trying to figure out barre chords after a year. Melissa was standing in front of a sea of screaming fans.

The conversation dove deep into her upbringing in Montreal, where creativity and culture were everywhere around her. Her mom was the city’s first female DJ, while her dad became a well-known radio journalist. Melissa talked about how her parents loved their city, their generation, and the artists around them, and how that inspired her to seek out the same kind of community throughout her life.

Impact of The Alternative Scene

Melissa reflected on being right in the middle of one of the most important eras in rock history. She casually mentioned getting an early cassette copy of Nevermind and witnessing the explosion of the Seattle scene firsthand. She also shared stories about joining Hole during an absolutely chaotic period for the band, while Billy Corgan floated in and out of her life during that era.

One of the best moments came when Melissa Auf der Maur told the story of first meeting Billy Corgan. Apparently someone threw a beer bottle at him during a Smashing Pumpkins show, but somehow that bizarre moment sparked their friendship. According to Billy, Melissa was actually the first fan of The Smashing Pumpkins. Little did she know that she would join the band a few years down the road.

Kindness Crosses Generations

Given the gruff reputation of the grunge era, Preston admitted he had been nervous years ago when he first met Melissa because he expected her to be tough and moody. Melissa laughed and replied, “Have you ever met a Canadian?” Turns out she was incredibly kind, grounded, and often found herself being “the nice girl” surrounded by difficult personalities in the rock world.

Now, Melissa says she’s seeing a whole new generation connect with her work. Women attending her book tour have thanked her for inspiring them, and she especially loves seeing mothers and daughters bonding over music together. She spoke about how cities have identities and praised Philadelphia for embracing individuality and authenticity better than almost anywhere else.