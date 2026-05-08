Legends Delivers a Dark, Nostalgic Alt-Rock Soundtrack Worth Turning Up

Singer Robert Smith fromThe Cure performs on stage on the second day of the 4-day Move Festival.

Netflix’s new British crime drama Legends is quickly becoming a must-watch for fans of gritty thrillers — but if you’re a longtime lover of ‘90s and early 2000s alternative rock, the soundtrack may be the biggest reason to hit play.

Created by Neil Forsyth, Legends is inspired by real undercover operations carried out by British Customs officers during the early ‘90s. The six-episode series follows a covert team infiltrating dangerous drug networks across the UK, balancing high-risk missions with the emotional toll of living double lives. The cast includes Tom Burke, Steve Coogan, Hayley Squires, Aml Ameen, and Charlotte Ritchie, all bringing serious intensity to the crime drama’s moody atmosphere.

What really gives Legends its edge, though, is the soundtrack. The series is packed with iconic alt-rock tracks that perfectly match its underground-club energy and tension-filled scenes. Instead of relying on generic nostalgia, the music genuinely feels woven into the DNA of the show.

Some standout tracks featured throughout the series include:

“Fools Gold” — The Stone Roses

“Personal Jesus” — Depeche Mode

“Connection” — Elastica

"April Skies" - The Jesus & Mary Chain

“Common People” — Pulp

"A Forest" - The Cure

The soundtrack taps directly into the era when alternative rock ruled college radio, mixtapes, and late-night MTV. Whether it’s the hypnotic groove of The Stone Roses or the swagger of Pulp, every track helps build the show’s cool, restless tone.

The original score from composer Sion Trefor adds another layer of cinematic tension, blending electronic textures and atmospheric suspense with the classic alt-rock selections.