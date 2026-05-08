This Day in Rock History: May 8

Historic moments on May 8 have significantly impacted the rock 'n' roll genre. Over the years, this day has seen hit songs and records topping the charts, along with noteworthy performances and milestones that have left their mark on the rock industry. Here are some facts from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

It's hard to imagine what rock music would be like today without the influence of these May 8 breakthrough hits and milestones:

1970: The Beatles released their final studio album, Let It Be, nearly a month after officially breaking up. The film of the same name, which showcased their legendary concert on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in London, followed a week later.

The Beatles released their final studio album, Let It Be, nearly a month after officially breaking up. The film of the same name, which showcased their legendary concert on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in London, followed a week later. 1971: The Rolling Stones' ninth studio album, Sticky Fingers, reached the top spot on the UK albums chart, where it spent five weeks. It also hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart a couple of weeks later, on May 22, staying there for four weeks.

The Rolling Stones' ninth studio album, Sticky Fingers, reached the top spot on the UK albums chart, where it spent five weeks. It also hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart a couple of weeks later, on May 22, staying there for four weeks. 1982: Paul McCartney's fifth solo album, Tug of War, reached No. 1 on the UK albums chart. It was McCartney's 11th post-Beatles album, and the first after his second band, Wings, disbanded the year before.

Paul McCartney's fifth solo album, Tug of War, reached No. 1 on the UK albums chart. It was McCartney's 11th post-Beatles album, and the first after his second band, Wings, disbanded the year before. 1993: Aerosmith finally topped the Billboard 200 chart with their 11th studio album, Get a Grip. The band's first No. 1 album featured several of the band's well-known songs, including "Crazy" and "Livin' on the Edge," and featured a controversial cover, which may have helped boost its popularity with fans.

Cultural Milestones

May 8 hosted these cultural events, which had a big impact on rock music:

1911: Blues musician Robert Johnson was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Despite not getting too much recognition during his lifetime, he's widely considered to be the single most influential blues pioneer, with a popular legend stating that he had made a deal with the devil at a crossroads in exchange for getting his musical ability.

Blues musician Robert Johnson was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Despite not getting too much recognition during his lifetime, he's widely considered to be the single most influential blues pioneer, with a popular legend stating that he had made a deal with the devil at a crossroads in exchange for getting his musical ability. 1940: Eric Hilliard Nelson, better known as Ricky Nelson, was born in Teaneck, New Jersey. The musician and actor had a long career in entertainment that began when he was just 8 years old, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Eric Hilliard Nelson, better known as Ricky Nelson, was born in Teaneck, New Jersey. The musician and actor had a long career in entertainment that began when he was just 8 years old, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. 1953: Alex Van Halen was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He was the drummer of the band Van Halen and co-founder alongside his younger brother, Eddie.

Alex Van Halen was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He was the drummer of the band Van Halen and co-founder alongside his younger brother, Eddie. 1965: Bob Dylan filmed what is now considered the first-ever promotional music video at the Savoy Hotel in London. The clip promoted his song "Subterranean Homesick Blues," which became the musician's first Top 40 hit.

Bob Dylan filmed what is now considered the first-ever promotional music video at the Savoy Hotel in London. The clip promoted his song "Subterranean Homesick Blues," which became the musician's first Top 40 hit. 1977: Blues rock guitarist and performer Joe Bonamassa was born in New Hartford, New York. He started his career at age 12 when he opened for B.B. King and has released 15 solo albums since 2000, with 11 of them reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart.

Blues rock guitarist and performer Joe Bonamassa was born in New Hartford, New York. He started his career at age 12 when he opened for B.B. King and has released 15 solo albums since 2000, with 11 of them reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart. 1978: Donny Osmond and Debra Glenn were married in Salt Lake City, Utah. They have now been married for 46 years and share five children and several grandchildren.

Donny Osmond and Debra Glenn were married in Salt Lake City, Utah. They have now been married for 46 years and share five children and several grandchildren. 2002: Queen's legendary "Bohemian Rhapsody" was named Britain's favorite song of all time after a major poll. It beat John Lennon's "Imagine" to the top spot, with the top 5 including Beatles and ABBA songs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the rock recordings and performances from May 8 that have affected the rock genre include:

1972: Radio City Music Hall in New York City hosted its first rock show. Billy Preston headlined the concert, which featured a mighty organ and a cloud of smoke that rose across the stage at the climax of his act.

Radio City Music Hall in New York City hosted its first rock show. Billy Preston headlined the concert, which featured a mighty organ and a cloud of smoke that rose across the stage at the climax of his act. 1979: The Cure released their debut studio album, Three Imaginary Boys, in the U.K. It peaked at No. 44 on the U.K. Album Chart, and while it wasn't the band's most successful work, it helped get their music in front of an audience.