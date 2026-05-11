Preston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher Voting: West Catholic High School

The Preston & Steve Show has been a staple of Philadelphia’s morning radio since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison lead the show alongside Casey Boy Foster, Marisa Magnatta, and Ryan Shuttleworth, bringing laughs, interviews, and unforgettable moments to weekday mornings from 6:00 to 10:30am (give or take). Listen live on 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube livestream, and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show’s full-show podcast to catch every moment.