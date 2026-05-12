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Chris Jericho on Fozzy’s New Single, Alice Cooper, and 30 Years of Reinvention

Chris Jericho has done a lot in his career. Wrestling icon. Front man. Actor. Collector of very cool action figures. And now, once again, friend of The Preston & Steve…

The Preston & Steve Show


Chris Jericho has done a lot in his career. Wrestling icon. Front man. Actor. Collector of very cool action figures. And now, once again, friend of The Preston & Steve Show. Ahead of Fozzy’s stop at Underground Arts, Chris Jericho checked in with the gang to talk about music, wrestling, monster stage shows, and yes, dying on screen more times than most people have changed their oil.

Fozzy hits town tonight and the band is riding high on their new single, "I Know Evil". Preston immediately locked onto the synths, because of course he did, and Jericho explained that while the song is about understanding what evil really is, none of that matters if you don’t have a great hook.

“You can have the deepest lyrics in the world,” Jericho joked, “but if the hook is great, you could be singing a Chinese menu and people would love it.”

From Ring to Stage

When asked how much of his wrestling experience informs his rock performance, Chris Jericho kept it simple: connection is everything. Whether it’s in a wrestling ring or on a concert stage, if you connect with the audience, they’ll go anywhere with you.

He even shared a story from that recent festival where technical issues could have derailed the set, but because the crowd was so invested, it didn’t matter. They were all in it together. That kind of connection has been a theme of Jericho’s entire career.

Long before becoming one of the most recognizable names in wrestling, Jericho got his start in Mexico, where wrestling was exploding in popularity in the 1990s. At just 22 years old, he was on magazine covers every week and was legitimately famous.

Then he came back to North America… and nobody knew who he was. That’ll humble you quickly. Now, somehow, he’s been wrestling for 30 years and fronting Fozzy for 20. “Time flies,” he said.

The Legend of Alice Cooper

Part of that longevity, according to Jericho, is simple: work hard. He pointed to legends like Alice Cooper and The Rolling Stones as examples of artists who never stop grinding, no matter how successful they become.

Steve brought up seeing Alice Cooper live and the undeniable showmanship that comes with classic rock performance. That opened the door for Jericho to talk about what matters most to him on stage: giving fans a full experience.

That’s why Fozzy doesn’t just “play songs.” They put on a show.

Fresh off playing a festival with Alice Cooper just last week, Jericho said he even got a backstage peek at the giant “Feed My Frankenstein” monster suit before the performance.

Steve commented on how much he loved seeing the Frankenstein monster this past Saturday at the MMRBQ. The gang recapped their memories of the great MMR family reunion yesterday and Alice's performance was at the top of everyone's list. The musicality of the entire band, all of the stage props that were hidden backstage and even a Jacky Bam Bam sighting on stage during "School's Out". Moral of the story is if you're thinking about attending a show... DO IT!

Chris JerichoFozzy
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a staple of Philadelphia’s morning radio since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison lead the show alongside Casey Boy Foster, Marisa Magnatta, and Ryan Shuttleworth, bringing laughs, interviews, and unforgettable moments to weekday mornings from 6:00 to 10:30am (give or take). Listen live on 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube livestream, and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show’s full-show podcast to catch every moment.
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