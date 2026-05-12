Low Cut Connie Debut the ‘Song of the Summer’ on Preston & Steve

Live and local has been the name of the game here at WMMR since 1968. It includes local news, causes, entertainment and of course music. Point in case local musical phenoms Low Cut Connie. Adam Weiner and company brought not just the party to The Preston & Steve Show but debuted their new single. A song they claim is the "song of the summer"

The last time we caught up with Low Cut Connie was at Pierre Robert’s Show of Life concert, but before that, they absolutely demolished their set at MMRBQ a few years back. That became a topic pretty quickly, including Adam’s unforgettable wardrobe malfunction where one of his high heels literally melted and launched into the crowd. Just another day in the life of Low Cut Connie.

"Can't Be Wrong"

“A musical mullet. Protest in the day, party at night". An apt description collectively described by Adam Weiner and The Preston & Steve Show about the band's new single. The song "Can't Be Wrong" is a reminder that even though the world may be a crazy place, there is still a lot of good. And that good needs to be celebrated. It's a swaggering, upbeat anthem from the band’s upcoming album Livin' In The USA due out July 3.

The conversation bounced all over the place, as it usually does around here. Preston admitted that “Sh*t, Shower, Shave” remains in regular rotation at home with his wife. We learned the cover art for the new single was created the old-fashioned way: Adam grabbed his phone and went to the park because it was cheaper. We also found out his latest music video was heavily inspired by David Lynch, which suddenly makes a whole lot of sense.

Then came another live performance, this time of “Oh Yeah,” a song that Steven Van Zandt once called “the coolest song in the world.” After hearing it live in studio we understand why. And yes, they even gave The Preston & Steve Show a custom shoutout. That’s how you know it’s the coolest.

Songs Come from Everday Life

Adam also shared a little about how songs come to him. Sometimes it starts with a tune stuck in his head overnight. Sometimes it starts with a phrase he hears in everyday life. And sometimes it apparently starts with a title like “Booze-a-philia,” which he says he wanted to change, but never found anything better. Honestly, same.

One thing we learned is that despite playing roughly 60 shows in the city over the years, Low Cut Connie has somehow never done a proper official Philadelphia headline show. They’re fixing that.