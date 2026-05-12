Restocked! MMRBQ 2026 T-Shirts Available Now in MMR Rock Shop

MMRBQ 2026 was electrifying! A great day of sing-a-longs, a few tears, lots of hugs, couple rain drops, but a full day hanging best damn radio faaaaaamily to ever exist!

There are a lot of people to thank - the bands, Live Nation, the vendors, the staff - but especially YOU!

Everything went perfectly, except that the merch booth sold out of MMRBQ shirts in record time. Alas, our friends at MJ Corp are here to save the day for anyone who missed out.

The official MMRBQ '26 t-shirt is now available to order in the MMR Rock Shop. Any size. Any style. The shirts will be delivered directly to your house so that you can proudly rock your RBQ gear.

In case you missed it, this year's design was a nod to the legendary Pierre Robert. A beautiful message of Peace, Love, and Rock & Roll. It features a heart shaped logo with swirls of colors around a hand giving a peace sign. The names of all the bands who performed at the show on the back.

This t-shirt is great way to commemorate the annual festival at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion last weekend and all the bands who played. it's also a way to carry on the credo that we learned from The Greatest Citizen: be kind to everyone and enjoy the music.

Visit the MMR Rock Shop to snag a shirt today.

Did you catch The Preston & Steve Show's recap of MMRBQ '26?

The gang recapped all of their behind the scenes stories. The chance encounters backstage. Hanging on the lawn to watch Des Rocs. Shifting the entire Side Sage to the Main Stage hours before the show! Relive the gig with with their Monday morning recap:

Highlights include: Karaoke Taking the Main Stage

When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. That was the case for The Preston & Steve Show Side Stage at the MMRBQ. Friday's weather forecast was leaning towards the potential for hail in our area. For the sake of safety, the decision was made to have the Live Band Karaoke performers kickoff the show from the main stage. And judging by the great crowd that came super early it was a correct decision.

Everyone of the singers were so talented in their own right backed by the incredibly talented SideArm. The artists cover ranged from No Doubt to the Foo Fighters and the Beatles. Every performer gave a hell of a show and drew not just the crowd's attention. Backstage watching and cheering we're some of the touring artists including Des Rocs who watched almost the entire set with a great amount of glee.

Des Rocs

When Des Rocs swung by the P&S Studios a few months ago we told you his set at the MMRBQ was not to be missed. He and his band were absolutely electric. Given he has hits like "I Am the Lightening" you could've seen that coming. But he impressed more than just the crowd. Preston shared he was standing side stage watching Des' set with Eric Bazilian of The Hooters. Eric turned to Preston and exclaimed "There's hope!"

Eric shared not only his excitement of Des Rocs with Preston at the MMRBQ, he gave him a little tour of his own instrument's history. He brought out a 1956 Les Paul that he wrote "One of Us" on and another that he recorded the entire Nervous Night record with. But those axes were about to make new memories paying tribute to Pierre Robert

The Hooters

Naturally the entire MMRBQ would be a continuous tribute to Pierre Robert. But the focal point of honoring him would come from one of his absolute favorite bands: The Hooters. Prior to them taking the stage Matt Cord and Ryan Shuttleworth introduced a video of Pierre discussing the importance of live and local radio. One listener named Lisa called into The Preston & Steve Show saying her favorite memory was Ryan coming down to dance with them in the pit during The Hooters set. "Pierre would always do that with us at The Hooters ... Ryan needs to continue that with us" says Lisa. Turns out it was his mission for the entire show to have that moment with them (and the rest of the MMR family).

Seeing YOU!