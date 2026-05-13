Pierre Robert Memorial Bench to be Unveiled May 31st in Rittenhouse Square

Friends, family and members of the Philadelphia community are coming together to celebrate and honor the life of Pierre Robert, the beloved and charismatic longtime host on WMMR, whose voice inspired generations of listeners during his remarkable 44-year career. In partnership with Friends of Rittenhouse Square, those who cherished him are working to establish a memorial Pierre park bench in Rittenhouse Square in Pierre’s honor.

Well that work has officially paid off and the Pierre park bench will now become a reality! Best part is we want you to be a part of the celebration.

Join us to celebrate the life of Pierre Robert with a memorial bench unveiling Sunday, May 31st at 12 noon in Rittenhouse Square. In partnership with Friends and Rittenhouse Square and with Pierre’s family in attendance, the bench Pierre spent his last Sunday in October will be dedicated in his name to memorialize the man that loved this city so much.

Just days before his passing, Pierre spent a quiet Sunday afternoon sitting on a bench in the park and shared a moment of reflection on social media:

“Sunday afternoon in Philly in my beloved Rittenhouse Square, with a great book, a cup of La Colombe, watching the world lazily drift by… pretty close to perfection.” Now that bench will be memorialized so others can sit, reflect and enjoy that perfection.

Matt Cord will host the ceremony, inviting all who loved Pierre to share in the moment and to gather and share stories.

Hooters Tribute at MMRBQ

This Pierre park bench is just one of many tributes to happen in the month of may alone. Just this past Saturday at the MMRBQ, The Hooters took to the stage as a tribute to their friend/advocate Pierre Robert. Matt Cord had a chance to chat with some of the members before their performance.

The band spoke openly about their longtime friendship with Pierre Robert, remembering him not with sadness, but with joy. “It was celebratory,” Eric said. “That was not a sad night. It was about what he would have wanted, which was rock and roll and joy.”

David, who famously powered through that performance just weeks after knee replacement surgery, said Pierre’s spirit carried him through the night. “It felt like he was on stage with us.”

That bond between Pierre, The Hooters, and WMMR runs deep. Rob joked that Pierre is probably “still talking” somewhere up above, while David added that nobody ever introduced The Hooters onstage more often, or more fashionably late, than Pierre.

Still Searching for a Mural Wall

Along with the Pierre park bench, another tribute that is currently underway is a Pierre Robert mural from Mural Arts. Right now we are still looking for the perfect wall to have the mural on and here's how you can help.

Ideally this wall should be in either Rittenhouse or the Gayborhood, two places that Pierre loved so dearly in this city. The best walls for murals:

A building that is not listed as "historic."

Walls with no windows and smooth stucco are best.

A corner property not in danger for development

So if you own a building that meets that criteria, or if you are associated with someone who has access to connect directly with the owner of the building, please reach out.

Email Mural Arts at: Walls@MuralArts.Org