The Hooters Bring Heart, History, and Hometown Pride to MMRBQ 2026

The Hooters have played a lot of stages over the years, but there’s just something extra special when they hit the MMRBQ stage this year. Before Eric Bazilian, Rob Hyman, and David Uosikkinen took the stage at MMRBQ 2026, they stopped by to chat with Matt Cord at the broadcast booth, and the conversation was equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and pure Philly rock history.

A Tribute to Pierre Robert

Right out of the gate, Matt welcomed the hometown heroes with the kind of reception only The Hooters deserve. Looking out at the crowd gathering at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, everyone agreed on one thing: MMRBQ always feels like home.

But the conversation quickly turned emotional as Matt brought up the last time WMMR and The Hooters were together, at Pierre Robert’s Show of Life.

The band spoke openly about their longtime friendship with Pierre Robert, remembering him not with sadness, but with joy. “It was celebratory,” Eric said. “That was not a sad night. It was about what he would have wanted, which was rock and roll and joy.”

David, who famously powered through that performance just weeks after knee replacement surgery, said Pierre’s spirit carried him through the night. “It felt like he was on stage with us.”

That bond between Pierre, The Hooters, and WMMR runs deep. Rob joked that Pierre is probably “still talking” somewhere up above, while David added that nobody ever introduced The Hooters onstage more often, or more fashionably late, than Pierre.

Playing Legendary Philly Gigs

The Hooters are no strangers to the MMRBQ. They were kind enough to play for our 40th birthday party that year. They're also the only band who has gotten an official encore at an MMRBQ when Pierre Robert forced them to come back on stage to play another song.

The band also has the distinct pleasure of saying they performed at probably THE most legendary concert that has happened in Philly: Live Aid. Albeit they were the local openers for the entire program with quite a quick set. Two songs that changed their lives. And apparently, Jack Nicholson pushed them onstage that day so that'll live in the memory banks for some time.

The Hooters Fan in the Foos

Matt brought up David Uosikkinen's recent backstage meetup with Dave Grohl at the surprise Foo Fighters show. Grohl revealed that David’s iconic yellow drum kit inspired him to buy the same one. That one apparently was used to record all of Nirvana's Nevermind. As Dave Grohl put it "Where it not for seeing that drum set ... Nevermind would've probably sounded like sh*t!"

David laughed while telling the story, crediting his former drum student, Ilan Rubin, now playing with Foo Fighters, for making the whole moment happen.

And through it all, one theme kept coming back: gratitude.

“We can’t do this without you,” David told Matt and WMMR. “You guys are family.”

That feeling goes both ways.