Single-Show Tickets to Metallica World Tour To Go On Sale

Single-show tickets for Metallica’s M72 World Tour, including their stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on May 23 and 25, 2025, will be available for purchase starting Friday, January 17 at 10 am.

The M72 World Tour continues the iconic “No Repeat Weekend” tradition, with each night of the two-show weekends offering entirely different setlists and opening acts.

Joining Metallica on the North American leg of the M72 Tour will be Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills.

Two-day tickets for the weekend shows remain available, giving fans a unique opportunity to experience two completely different setlists and distinct bands opening each night.

Single-Show Tickets Details

The M72 tour will now feature select single-show dates, bringing the tour’s massive in-the-round stage to venues like The Linc.

The innovative in-the-round stage design places the iconic Metallica Snake Pit at the center of the arena, allowing fans a 360-degree view of the show. The tour will also include full-tour passes, discounted tickets for fans under 16, and a range of Enhanced Experiences, including meet and greets, backstage tours, food and beverage access in the “Black Box” lounge, early venue entry, and Snake Pit access.

As always, a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities through the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation. Since its inception in 2017, the foundation has raised over $15 million, including $8.2 million in grants for career and technical education programs like the Metallica Scholars Initiative, more than $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, and over $3.5 million for disaster relief efforts.

