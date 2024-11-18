Preston & Steve Show Livestream: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Rundown

Entertainment News (00:00:00) Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas movie tops the box office. Netflix had over 60 million viewers and experienced lagging, buffering, and “unwatchable” conditions. The NFL will debut on Netflix for two Christmas day games. Dave Coleman posts about his cancer story. Chris Evans mentions his dream of stepping into musicals, and talks about his other hobbies, like Yoga. Chicago hosted a look-a-like contest for Jeremy Allen White. USPS has created a Betty White stamp. A new Netflix comedy is getting a higher rotten tomato than The Godfather, about a hot snowman., “Hot Frosty.” Gleb and Nader were seen on a date recently, even though they are allegedly split up. Mike Newman passed away last month from Parkinson’s, and there was a “paddle out” in his honor. in his honor. They say he was one of the most important parts of the Baywatch crew. Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars. Quinta Brunson teases the Always sunny crossover episode starts in January and another in June. Johnathan Bailey will stick around in Bridgerton. They play the clips.

Heated Family Arguments (00:37:56) Casey has a gift for Preston. He is gifting him something and playing the audio while he opens it. “Her sister was a witch!” It is a T-shirt with a transcript of the whole fight about Wicked. They talk about the viral video. Kathy’s family argument about babies going to the dentist. Callers call in and talk about their experiences.

Bizarre File (01:26:51) A teenager crashed his SUV after a passenger used a lighter to set his armpit hair on fire. A man was arrested after “completing” on a woman at a bar. A woman in Florida used her mother’s identity to file for assistance after hurricane damage. More than a dozen shoes were stolen from a childcare facility, the culprit is a weasel. A woman fled a waterpark hotel with her nine children after she assaulted a staff member.

Shopping for the Holidays (01:56:19) Do not wait until Thanksgiving to buy. The Monday before Thanksgiving is the best time. An hour before the store closes or right as the store opens. Preston and Steve will be in the Thanksgiving Day parade in Philly. What time is a good time to eat thanksgiving dinner? The busiest time is from noon to three. For Christmas, Black Friday deals, of course. Huge crowds are not so big anymore. Casey mentions his only Black Friday experience. The Sunday before Christmas is the worst time to shop. Tip to check google maps to see business in real time. Costco is the favorite place to shop in bulk.

Top Streaming Services in the US (02:14:33) Prime is number 1. Netflix is 2, then Disney +, then Hulu is 4th. Nicks Hulu Live is broken. They talk about methods of watching TV back in the day. “Flintstones in real life.” Use a butterknife to set up your Atari. Some services have ad-free versions where you pay more for the subscription.

Rude Stranger Interactions (02:37:06) A woman was talking about Casey behind him at Acme. She counted the amount of items he is checking out. He was in the for line “15 items or less.” He apologized to the woman, and she gave him attitude. Then he rushed to get out of her way before. Preston mentions a time somebody commented on him purchasing cigarettes. Steve had a good comeback for the woman. Preston asks his Siri for some comebacks. Callers mention when strangers are rude to them in stores. They say Casey should have followed her home. He mentions when he was wrong about a road rage incident and embarrassed himself. Nick got a ticket for turning on red. You now can get video proof of it. Preston had a weird experience at an airport. Chat GPT comebacks to rude people in line. Casey tells a story about a fight in Wawa. They take more phone calls. Kathy chooses to be extra nice to rude people.

Bizarre File (03:20:41). A will written on the back of a cardboard food packaging is recognized as valid. 200k worth of items donated to a charity. Job Quitting services in Japan. These companies will call your employer and handle other duties on your way out. An officer abused his authoritative powers to steal nude photos from women. A plane flew for over 200 hours with a loose tool inside of the mechanics. It lasted 34 flights

Danica McKellar on Zoom (03:27:32) A Cinderella Christmas Ball. This is her third movie. This is her first time helping with writing. Gleb is helping with the choreography, he is a waltz master.

Hollywood Trash/ Music News (03:47:29) . Kylie Jenner wore a librarian outfit this weekend. Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause is back for season 9. Netflix reported that 60 million people streamed the Paul Tyson fight. Some of Jeff Beck’s guitars will be on auction for other musicians, per his wishes. Jack White is going on a “no name” world tour. He is not coming to Philly. The Goo Goo Dolls are back on the road this summer. They will be playing at the Mann. Presale starts Thursday. Jason Bonham announces on social media why he is not joining on tour.

Wrap Up (04:05:59) Thank you to our guest today – Danica McKellar! Marisa went to Phil-a-Trunk and talked about it. We will have the totals by the first day of Camp Out. Thank you sponsors. What is coming up for tomorrow’s show. Rage on!

