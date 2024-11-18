WSFS Vice President Shari Kruzinski Shares Her Story With Kathy Romano

Over her remarkable 33-year career, Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at WSFS Bank, climbed from the branch level to the executive suite, leading major acquisitions and transforming customer experience.

But what makes her story especially compelling is how she’s balanced her rise through banking leadership with raising four children.

As a passionate advocate for working mothers, Shari serves on the Greater Philadelphia Market Board for March of Dimes.

Named Female Business Leader of the Year and a Woman of Distinction, she’s here to share her journey of breaking glass ceilings while building a legacy of support for other women.

Shari’s journey from a bank branch to the executive suite proves that with determination, strategic vision, and a commitment to both professional excellence and community support, women can truly transform industries.

WSFS Vice President Shari Kruzinski Shares Her Story With Kathy Romano

Her Story is hosted by Kathy Romano and airs Sunday mornings at 7am on 93.3 WMMR-FM in Philadelphia. Follow Her Story on Instagram for a first look at each week’s guest.

Kathy Romano is celebrating her 20th year as the female voice of 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve morning show in Philadelphia. In addition to her role on WMMR, Kathy hosts her own show: Her Story. Kathy creates one of the most anticipated annual Fall and Holiday activities lists in the city and organizes the annual Kathy's Cuts event benefiting Wigs for Kids.