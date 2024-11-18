Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

WSFS Vice President Shari Kruzinski Shares Her Story With Kathy Romano

Author Kathy Romano

Over her remarkable 33-year career,  Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at WSFS Bank, climbed from the branch level to the executive suite, leading major acquisitions and transforming customer experience.

But what makes her story especially compelling is how she’s balanced her rise through banking leadership with raising four children.

As a passionate advocate for working mothers, Shari serves on the Greater Philadelphia Market Board for March of Dimes.

Named Female Business Leader of the Year and a Woman of Distinction, she’s here to share her journey of breaking glass ceilings while building a legacy of support for other women.

Shari’s journey from a bank branch to the executive suite proves that with determination, strategic vision, and a commitment to both professional excellence and community support, women can truly transform industries.

Her Story is hosted by Kathy Romano and airs Sunday mornings at 7am on 93.3 WMMR-FM in Philadelphia. Follow Her Story on Instagram for a first look at each week’s guest.

Kathy Romano is celebrating her 20th year as the female voice of 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve morning show in Philadelphia. In addition to her role on WMMR, Kathy hosts her own show: Her Story. Kathy creates one of the most anticipated annual Fall and Holiday activities lists in the city and organizes the annual Kathy's Cuts event benefiting Wigs for Kids.

Her Story, a weekly program presented by Kathy Romano, airs on MMR.

Sunday mornings at 7 am, listeners will get a weekly dose of inspiration and empowerment with Kathy Romano’s Her Story.

The series, which launched in 2017, celebrates the remarkable women who are shaping our world. She covers awe-inspiring tales of resilience to groundbreaking achievements.

Recent episodes include an array of women. From a sleep therapist transforming lives; to a singer/songwriter, 3-time cancer survivor and kidney transplant recipient; to a dentist overcoming odds in Russia. The show has also been known to bring in star power with guests like Ginger Zee and Rachael Ray.

Visit wmmr.com/HerStory to discover stories of previously profiled guests. From there, you can also subscribe to future episodes. Add the link to your frequent bookmarks page to catch digital extras about guests and more Her Story featured content.

Kathy Romano recently celebrated her 20th year as part of The Preston & Steve Show. Her philanthropic energy is illuminated on the air with the program, Kathy’s Cuts, which has collected over 1000 hair donations for children undergoing medical treatments like chemotherapy through “Wigs for Kids.” She also sits on the board of the Philadelphia Police Foundation, works closely with the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation and is the visionary behind the Fresh Smiles Foundation, dedicated to enriching the lives of underprivileged children through organized activities.

Her Story Episodes:

  • Jane Mack

    jane mack twitter post

    Jane Mack is the CEO of Friends Services Alliance, a Blue Bell-based organization that advises non-profit senior living programs across Pennsylvania.

    She is an expert in aging services and has been a pivotal figure in the industry for decades.

    Click here to listen to Jane’s Story. 

  • Ally Rynkiewicz

    Ally Rynkiewicz twitter post

    Ally Rynkiewicz is the owner and operator of Rise & Shine Flower Farm and founder of the Bucks County Flower Collective. Her journey began in her grandmother’s garden, blossoming through years of community service and entrepreneurship in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

    Inspired by her love for nature and recognizing the need for connection in the flower farming community, Ally founded the Bucks County Flower Collective with 3 other growers.

    Click here for Ally’s Story. 

  • Melissa Fitzgerald

    Melissa Fitzgerald her story

    This week we have a special guest who’s taken her experience from the small screen to the big stage of real-world activism.  Melissa Fitzgerald is best known for her role as Carol Fitzpatrick, C.J.’s assistant on the hit series The West Wing.

    Melissa’s journey didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling. She has a new book, “What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service.”

    Click here for Melissa’s Story. 

  • Aimee Prange

    aimee prange twitter post

    Aimee Prange is a licensed clinical social worker with nearly a quarter-century of experience in the field.

    She earned her master’s degree in Social Work from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, laying the foundation for a career marked by compassion and expertise.

    Click here for Amiee’s Story. 

  • Jessica Hallahan

    jessica hallahan twitter post

    Jessica Hallahan is a stress management health educator with a unique approach to helping people navigate the challenges of everyday stress.

    Jessica holds a Master’s in Public Health from West Chester University and is the founder of Journey to Yourself.

    Click here for Jessica’s Story. 

  • Carissa Hetrick

    carissa hetrick twitter post

    This week’s guest is Carissa Hetrick, a dynamic force in the world of personal development and empowerment.

    As an ICF Accredited Coach and founder of The High Impact Mindset Co., Carissa has made it her mission to help individuals unlock their fullest potential and live authentically.

    Click here for Carissa’s Story. 

  • Leiza Stanley

    leiza stanley twitter post

    Leiza Stanley is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and therapist and the founder of Revive Wellness, a boutique therapy practice focused on treating eating disorders, trauma, and relationship issues.

    With a Master’s degree from Temple University and over 15 years of clinical experience, Leiza has built a reputation as an expert in her field.

    Click here for Leiza’s Story. 

  • Dr. Naz Saedi

    Dr. Naz Saedi shares Her Story with Kathy Romano

    As we find ourselves in the heart of summer, with beach getaways, lake retreats, European adventures, and lazy days by the pool, there’s one thing we all have in common – increased sun exposure. But are we making skin protection the priority it should be?

    To help us answer this crucial question and provide expert insights, this week’s guest is a prominent figure in the field of dermatology.

    Click here for Her Story. 

  • Patricia Walsh Chadwick

    Patricia Walsh Chadwick Her Story

    This week’s guest is Wall Street Legend Patricia Walsh Chadwick.

    In her new book, “BREAKING GLASS: Tales from the Witch of Wall Street,” Patricia takes readers on a journey through her unconventional upbringing and her relentless pursuit of success in a male-dominated industry.

    Click here for Patricia’s Story. 

  • Meridith Coyle

    meridith coyle her story

    This week, we are delighted to have Meridith Coyle on Her Story with Kathy Romano on 93.3 WMMR-FM. Meridith is a true culinary pioneer and wellness guru who has built an incredibly successful empire centered around healthy, wholesome food.

    As the CEO of ANEU Kitchens and ANEU Catering, Meridith serves up nutritious but “craveable” meals using only the freshest, most natural ingredients.

    Click here for Meredith’s Story. 

  • Tiana Patillo

    tiana patillo her story

    This week’s guest is Tiana Patillo, a Financial Advisor Manager at Vanguard. Since she began her journey with the company in 2012, Tiana has excelled in various roles, offering invaluable investment, retirement, and advisory services to clients.

    Now, as an advisor coach, she dedicates her time to providing ongoing support, and helping Vanguard’s clients achieve their investment goals.

    Click here for Tiana’s Story. 

  • Ann Hayes

    ann hayes

    From her beginnings as a distinguished DEA agent to her pivotal role in leading a corporate security firm acquired by a Fortune 500 giant, Ann Hayes’ career trajectory is nothing short of extraordinary.

    Today, as the founder of Investigative Management Group (IMG), she continues to redefine excellence in the high-end investigative market, providing top-tier corporate security and intelligence services and crisis management for a Major League Baseball Team.

    Ann is also cultivating a vibrant floral community in Bucks County. As one of the eight visionary women behind the Bucks County Flower Collective  she nurtures Southern Pines Farm into a haven for creativity and growth, where workshops flourish and weekly flower pickups bloom.

    Click here for the full story. 

  • Deesha Dyer

    deesha dyer her story

    Deesha Dyer, former White House social secretary and now CEO of Hook & Fasten, shares her journey from battling imposter syndrome to embracing authenticity in her uplifting memoir, “Undiplomatic.”

    She discusses navigating self-doubt while orchestrating historic events and curating unforgettable parties at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Chimère Holmes

    Chimère Holmes her story

    Chimère Holmes is a multifaceted professional in the field of counseling and marriage & family therapy, blending her roles as a Counselor with a dedication to social justice and spiritual education.

    Her hands-on experience spans counseling services for inmates at The Chester County Prison and teaching at The Graterford Prison, showcasing her dedication to serving marginalized populations. Beyond her local community, Chimère has lent her expertise to international economic relief efforts.

    In 2015, Chimère founded Be Ye Renewed Counseling a private practice offering comprehensive counseling services for individuals, couples, and families.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Susan Hathaway-Saurman

    Susan Hathaway-Saurman Her Story

    For over two decades, Susan has dedicated herself to the role of an administrative assistant, diligently serving a Pennsylvania real-estate development company. But beyond her professional endeavors lies a story of profound courage and determination. Growing up in the shadows of domestic violence and enduring the trauma of child abuse, Susan’s early years were fraught with fear and uncertainty.

    Yet, through the darkness, she discovered a beacon of hope—the power of sharing her own experiences to offer guidance and support to others trapped in similar circumstances.

    Driven by a desire to shed light on the realities of abusive relationships, Susan made a pivotal decision—to pen her memoir, “The Courage I Learned.”

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Julia Rae

    Julia Rae Shares Her Story

    Today’s guest, Julia Rae, is a singer and actress from Philadelphia, and a remarkable individual whose journey embodies resilience, compassion, and unwavering determination. Despite being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis before she even took her first breath, Julia Rae’s life has been a testament to defying odds and spreading hope.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Ashleigh Hill

    Ashleigh Hill Her Story

    Today’s guest is the visionary founder of The Barn Yard located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. With a passion for fostering community, integrity, and compassion, Ashleigh Hill transformed the concept of an indoor play space into a thriving business that resonates with families far beyond its 13,000 square feet.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Deborah Roberts

    deborah roberts for her story

    Today we welcome a true luminary in the field of journalism. With a career marked by excellence and a commitment to impactful storytelling, Deborah Roberts has cemented her place as an award-winning ABC News Correspondent and co-anchor of the esteemed news magazine, “20/20.” As a seasoned media veteran, she has traversed the globe in pursuit of compelling stories, offering audiences a first-hand look at the pressing issues shaping our world.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Bhavna Shyamalan

    Bhavna Shyamalan

    Vibe Vault Fit, is where the journey to holistic wellness begins. In May, Vibe Vault Fit will mark its 5th anniversary with an array of exciting events and activities in which you can participate. At the helm of this transformative experience is the visionary leader, Bhavna Shyamalan. As the co-owner of PA’s premier boutique fitness and wellness studio, Bhavna has dedicated herself to providing a next-level experience aimed at fortifying not just your body, but your mind and soul as well.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Jacque Maldonado

    jacque Maldonado her story

    Jacque Maldonado is the visionary behind The Prana House—a sanctuary born from her deep-seated passion for holistic wellness and community connection. Armed with a business degree from Drexel University, Jacque’s journey is woven with diverse modalities in holistic health.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Erika McLeod

    Her Story - Erika McLeod TWITTER

    Erika McLeod‘s, professional trajectory is marked by a profound commitment to fostering informative and impactful connections, particularly within communities of color. She understands firsthand the critical importance of representation and its transformative impact. After her aspirations of entering medical school were unexpectedly derailed by a life-altering medical setback, Erika found herself grappling with uncertainty and doubt. However, this pivotal moment served as a catalyst for her to discover a new purpose—one rooted in advocacy, empowerment, and the amplification of voices often marginalized.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Molly McGraw

    Molly McGraw her story social image

    Molly, the studio manager and lead yoga instructor at LOVE Infrared Fitness Studio in Conshohocken, PA, brings a modern twist to the traditional yoga experience. The serene studio glows in red infrared lights, inviting you to explore the depths of your practice in a whole new way. Off her mat, Molly is a Clinical Research Nurse Practitioner delving into innovative treatments in Endocrinology medicine, bridging the worlds of Western science and ancient yoga philosophy.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Erin O’Brien-Hofmann

    Erin O’Brien-Hofmann her story

    This week’s guest is not only breaking barriers but also shaping the future of the construction industry. Erin O’Brien-Hofmann is the Director of Training at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Erin’s dedication to her role goes beyond just educating and providing experience; she’s a driving force behind empowering individuals within the painting, glazing, and drywall industries.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Megan Havens

    Megan Havens her story graphic

    At the age of 43, Megan found herself confronting a diagnosis of stage 1 breast cancer. A devoted wife and mother of two, her world was suddenly thrust into uncertainty as she embarked on a journey marked by surgery, radiation, and the daunting specter of an invisible foe. But Megan’s story is not just one of survival; it’s a testament to the power of advocacy, community, and the indomitable human spirit.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Dr. Lana Waibel

    Dr. Lana Waibel Shares Her Story With Kathy Romano

    Dr. Lana Waibel is a remarkable woman whose journey from Russia to the United States embodies the resilience of the human spirit. At just 20 years old, Dr. Waibel embarked on a courageous path, leaving her homeland to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a dentist.

    Click Here For The Full Story

  • Gabrielle Baugh

    Gabrielle Baugh Shares Her Story With Kathy Romano

    Gabrielle Baugh, the Interim Manager of Competitive Classes at the Philadelphia Flower Show, began her journey with the show as a youth. She first stepped onto its vibrant stage with her mother. Now, she stands as a pillar of support for the thousands of participants who showcase their botanical artistry and floral designs, vying for coveted blue ribbon recognitions.

    Click Here For The Full Story

