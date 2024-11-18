WSFS Vice President Shari Kruzinski Shares Her Story With Kathy Romano
Over her remarkable 33-year career, Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at WSFS Bank, climbed from the branch level to the executive suite, leading major acquisitions and transforming customer experience.
But what makes her story especially compelling is how she’s balanced her rise through banking leadership with raising four children.
As a passionate advocate for working mothers, Shari serves on the Greater Philadelphia Market Board for March of Dimes.
Named Female Business Leader of the Year and a Woman of Distinction, she’s here to share her journey of breaking glass ceilings while building a legacy of support for other women.
Shari’s journey from a bank branch to the executive suite proves that with determination, strategic vision, and a commitment to both professional excellence and community support, women can truly transform industries.
Her Story is hosted by Kathy Romano and airs Sunday mornings at 7am on 93.3 WMMR-FM in Philadelphia.
The series, which launched in 2017, celebrates the remarkable women who are shaping our world. She covers awe-inspiring tales of resilience to groundbreaking achievements.
Recent episodes include an array of women. From a sleep therapist transforming lives; to a singer/songwriter, 3-time cancer survivor and kidney transplant recipient; to a dentist overcoming odds in Russia. The show has also been known to bring in star power with guests like Ginger Zee and Rachael Ray.
Kathy Romano recently celebrated her 20th year as part of The Preston & Steve Show. Her philanthropic energy is illuminated on the air with the program, Kathy’s Cuts, which has collected over 1000 hair donations for children undergoing medical treatments like chemotherapy through “Wigs for Kids.” She also sits on the board of the Philadelphia Police Foundation, works closely with the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation and is the visionary behind the Fresh Smiles Foundation, dedicated to enriching the lives of underprivileged children through organized activities.