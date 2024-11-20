WMMR Promo: Chewing GUM In Class

Gum! We said GUM!!!!

Speaking of looking pretty, did you see our make-up tutorial with Sara Wren?!

If you ever wanna catch up on shows, and interviews, and topics of conversations and yes, even phone calls like this one, you can always watch and listen to the show on our YouTube channel!

PrestonSteveWMMR The Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia

The Daily Promo is a little slice of the Preston & Steve Show, cut together by our own Steve Morrison, and featuring a fun or funny moment from the morning.

If you wanna hear the entire show, please check out our podcasts!

This post is written and published by Nick McIlwain, Producer for The Preston & Steve Show.

Do You Like Scary Movies? Steve's Morrison Updated Halloween Movie List

When it comes to scary movies, we all turn to our resident Halloween Movie expert, Steve Morrison. For this year’s list, Steve highlighted new editions to the horror and thriller movie genre. Most of the movies were released in the last five years. Once you watch your way through this list, go back to Steve’s Ultimate List Of The All Time Best Scary Movies and the follow up, Steve Morrison’s Horror Movie Thing.





















Nick McIlwain is a member of the Preston & Steve Show on WMMR and has been a part of the station for over 20 years. Nick’s passions include attending concerts, cheering for Philly sports and anything that has to do with the Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, U2, Coldplay, and The Beatles. You can find Nick writing about his concert experiences.