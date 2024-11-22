Parking Instructions For Everyone Attending Camp Out For Hunger

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger is happening Monday, November 13th – Friday, November 17th. The WMMR airstaff broadcasts live beginning Monday morning at 6am. Pierre Robert and Brent Porsche continue the live broadcast until 7pm. Jacky Bam Bam is back at the studio for his 7 – midnight shift, then Preston & Steve start over again the next day at 6am.

MMR follows this broadcast schedule until Friday at 11am. That’s when Camp Out For Hunger is officially over!

Like always, the event is free to attend! No tickets are needed. Just come down with a donation for Philabundance and hang with your favorite MMR DJs. There is also a mobile ACME Market to purchase donations onsite.

The Camp Out For Hunger broadcast tent is set up in the G Lot of the Wells Fargo Center Parking Lots. If you are planning on attending during the morning, the closest lots to park in are G, H, A, and B.

G, H, A, and B lots will be open and free for everyone attending Monday night’s Food Trucks and Fireworks events.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, there are events happening inside of the Wells Fargo Center. Donors visiting on those days should park in Lot S across Pattison Ave from Xfinity Live. Let the parking lot attendants know that you are attending Camp Out For Hunger for complimentary parking.

Anyone bringing a large donation can drop it off in the Planet Fitness Donation Zone before parking. Enter using the driveway between the G Lot and Xfinity Live off of Pattison Ave.

About Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger:

This will be Preston & Steve’s 26th annual Camp Out For Hunger collecting non-perishable items for Philabundance to support those in need. The 93.3 WMMR hosts actually ‘Camp Out’ in the parking lot of Xfinity Live inside the Wells Fargo Center Complex for the week-long broadcast.

During the five days, they invite listeners to come down, watch the carnival-like show. Each morning is filled with new guests, games, stunts… and yes, carnival rides.

The family friendly event is free to attend, they ask that everyone bring non-perishable food donations or purchase donations from the on-site ACME Market pop up store.

The Preston & Steve Show broadcasts live from 6a – 10:30a, then hand the mic over to legendary mid-day host, Pierre Robert who keeps the party going until 3pm, when afternoon WMMR DJ, Brent Porsche takes over until 7pm. Resident Vampire DJ, Jacky Bam Bam is known to do a shift or two from South Philly as well.

The first Camp Out For Hunger in 1998 collected 1 TON of food. In 2022, the generous folks of the Delaware Valley donated yielded 1,757,021lbs and $1,158,732 in 2023. That’s an all time total of over 24 million pounds of food donated to Philabundance.

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger Headquarters is HERE.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.