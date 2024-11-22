A New Era of Three Days Grace [Interview + Video]

Brent Porche here, and I had the chance to speak with both Three Days Grace singers. That’s right: for the first time in over a decade, original vocalist Adam Gontier is back in the band, alongside Matt Walst.

Adam left the band soon after the release of 3DG’s 4th studio album Transit of Venus was released. Since 2013 Matt Walst, who previously sang in My Darkest Days and is brother of Three Days Grace bassist Brad Walst, has held down lead vocals. He released 3 more albums with the band.

Back in April of 2023, while they were on tour with Shinedown, Gontier shocked the rock world by joining his 3DG brothers on stage for a couple of songs (“Never Too Late” and “Riot”) at a show in Huntsville, Alabama. Fans across the globe lost their collective minds! There was speculation that Gontier might be rejoining 3DG, but we didn’t get confirmation until just last month. He has officially returned to the fold, and Matt Walst will be remaining with the band as co-lead vocalist.

In my chat with the fellas, they mentioned that the new album is almost done, with only a few more studio sessions to go. We’re expecting to hear that early next year.

Today (11/22) we got our first taste of this new era of the band via a single called “Mayday.” Watch the video below, and listen to the interview on the MMaRchives Podcast. We also covered the adjustment to a new dynamic on stage, and when we might see them live in Philadelphia again.

Three Days Grace with Brent Porche on WMMR Philadelphia

Three Days Grace – “Mayday”

