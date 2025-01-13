Lzzy Hale Dumped a Guy for Falling Asleep at a Tool Show

Lzzy Hale is already a beloved figure in the rock world, but the Halestorm singer gave fans another reason to love her.

Hale recalled in a new interview with Guitar Player that she once saved up money from her waitressing job to buy tickets to a Tool show at Hershey Park in Hershey, Pa. for her and her brother/Halestorm drummer, Arejay. When Arejay couldn’t go because he was grounded by their parents, Lzzy invited a guy named Nate. While the show was great, the same couldn’t be said about the date.

“I was singing every word,” said Lzzy. “Halfway through, I looked at my date and saw that he had fallen asleep — total deal-breaker for me.”

Fortunately, very few people are falling asleep during Lzzy’s current slate of performances. She and Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger are on the road with their intimate “Living Room Sessions” tour, where they’re performing stripped-down acoustic versions of their normally heavy songs. The tour kicked off on Jan. 8 in Flint, Mich. followed by shows in Bloomington, Ind. and Des Moines, Iowa. Tonight (Jan. 13), the duo will perform in Springfield, Mo. Their full list of upcoming shows is below.

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger – “The Living Room Sessions” Tour

Jan. 13 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

Jan. 14 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Jan. 16 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Jan. 17 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live

Jan. 19 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

Jan. 21 – Savannah, GA – District Live at Plant Riverside District

Jan. 22 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Jan. 24 – Springfield, MA – Aria Ballroom/MGM Springfield

Jan. 25 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

