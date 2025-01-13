Tom Hamilton Offers Update on Vocal Health of Steven Tyler

Tom Hamilton says Steven Tyler and his voice is healing well, but Aerosmith isn’t changing their mind about touring.

The Aerosmith bassist told WBUR that Tyler’s recovery is “going really really well.” However, the odds of the band performing again are unlikely.



“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it’s a big if and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him,” said Hamilton.

Tyler fractured his larynx in September 2023. The vocal injury ended up forcing the band to cancel their “Peace Out” farewell tour. Doctors said Tyler’s voice wouldn’t get back to full strength, which ended their plans to keep playing shows.

This wasn’t Tyler’s first voice problem. In 2006, he blew a blood vessel in his throat that required surgery.



While Aerosmith active future still seems unknown, Hamilton said in an August 2024 interview with AARP that the band was “still alive.” In the interview, he cleared up some things about the future of the band and also revealed things in the process. For example, on a scale of 1 to 10, the bassist lists Aerosmith as being between 7 and 9 on the odds of the band doing something in the future. However, Hamilton says touring is out of the question and is doubtful about any sort of Las Vegas residency.



” … There are a lot of other ways to be and do Aerosmith,” said Hamilton, but he didn’t elaborate on what those ways are.



Hamilton also shared that he was “surprised but not shocked” about Steven Tyler’s larynx injury leading to the premature end of Aerosmith’s farewell tour. He noted, “Steven has a way of powering through challenges like this one. He’s done it before. You never know.”

