WMMR Promo: Penis Or Vagina?

Author Nick McIlwain

Sometimes, you need an expert to distinguish between the two. 

Sometimes you feel like a nut and sometimes you don’t!

 

 

If you ever wanna catch up on shows, and interviews, and topics of conversations and yes, even phone calls like this one, you can always watch and listen to the show on our YouTube channel!

PrestonSteveWMMR

The Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia

The Daily Promo is a little slice of the Preston & Steve Show, cut together by our own Steve Morrison, and featuring a fun or funny moment from the morning.
If you wanna hear the entire show, please check out our podcasts!
This post is written and published by Nick McIlwain, Producer for The Preston & Steve Show.

9 Music Icons Who Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was initially established in 1945 by President Harry S. Truman as simply the Medal of Freedom. It was awarded to civilians for their actions in aiding the war effort during World War II.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy reestablished the award as the highest civilian honor a U.S. President can bestow upon someone for their contributions to the country. As of 2025, nearly 700 Presidential Medals of Freedom have been awarded to a wide variety of individuals including activists, athletes, politicians, actors, scientists, and more.

When it comes to popular musicians, a handful have received this prestigious honor. Here are nine music icons who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • Aretha Franklin (2005)

    Aretha Franklin received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush. Her medal citation reads, in part, “Her instantly recognizable voice has captivated listeners ever since she toured with her father’s gospel revue in the 1950s. She is among our Nation’s greatest musical artists and has captured the hearts of millions of Americans. ”

  • B.B. King (2006)

    B.B. King received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush. His medal citation reads, in part, “One of the greatest blues singers and guitarists of all time, B.B. King is an American treasure. For more than half a century, the ‘King of the Blues’ and his guitar ‘Lucille’ have thrilled audiences, influenced generations of guitarists, and helped give the blues its special place in the American musical tradition.

    B.B. King Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

    "One of America's unique gifts to the world is music called the blues." See BB King proudly accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom ten years ago in 2006.

    Posted by The Blues Foundation on Monday, February 20, 2017

  • Bob Dylan (2012)

    Bob Dylan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. His medal citation reads, in part, “Bob Dylan is one of the most influential American musicians of the 20th century. Releasing his first album in 1962, his work influenced the civil rights movement of the 1960s and has had significant impact on American culture over the past five decades.”

  • Loretta Lynn (2013)

    Loretta Lynn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Her medal citation reads, in part, “Loretta Lynn is a country music legend. Raised in rural Kentucky, she emerged as one of the first successful female country music vocalists in the early 1960s, courageously breaking barriers in an industry long dominated by men.”

  • Stevie Wonder (2014)

    Stevie Wonder received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Her medal citation reads, in part, “Stevie Wonder is one of the world’s most gifted singer-songwriters. Mr. Wonder has created a sound entirely his own, mixing rhythm and blues with genres ranging from rock and roll to reggae, and demonstrating his mastery of a range of instruments, styles, and themes.”

  • Diana Ross (2016)

    Diana Ross received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Her medal citation reads, in part, “Diana Ross has had an iconic career spanning more than 50 years within the entertainment industry in music, film, television, theater, and fashion. Diana Ross is an Academy Award nominee, inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and recipient of the Grammy Awards highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

  • Bruce Springsteen (2016)

    Bruce Springsteen received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. His medal citation reads, in part, “Bruce Springsteen is a singer, songwriter, and bandleader. More than five decades ago, he bought a guitar and learned how to make it talk. Since then, the stories he has told, in lyrics and epic live concert performances, have helped shape American music and have challenged us to realize the American dream.”

  • Elvis Presley (2018)

    Elvis Presley received the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously by President Donald Trump. His medal citation reads, in part, “Elvis Presley defined American culture to billions of adoring fans around the world. Elvis fused gospel, country, and rhythm and blues to create a sound all his own, selling more than a billion records. Elvis also served nearly 6 years in the United States Army – two years in active service, with four years in the reserves – humbly accepting the call to serve despite his fame.” 

    Photo of Elvis Presley's Presidential Medal of Freedom on display at Elvis Presley's Memphis, an entertainment and exhibit complex across the street from Graceland.

    Photo of Elvis Presley’s Presidential Medal of Freedom on display at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, an entertainment and exhibit complex across the street from Graceland. (Photo by Erica Banas)

     

  • Bono (2025)

    Bono received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden. His medal citation reads, in part, “Bono is the frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty. He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED).”

Nick McIlwain is a member of the Preston & Steve Show on WMMR and has been a part of the station for over 20 years. Nick’s passions include attending concerts, cheering for Philly sports and anything that has to do with the Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, U2, Coldplay, and The Beatles. You can find Nick writing about his concert experiences.

