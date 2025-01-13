Suspect Wanted For Stealing $30,000 Historic Crown from Philly Church in Late-Night Break-In

A bold thief swiped a valuable $30,000 golden historic crown from St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Center City Philadelphia. In the middle of the night, they jumped a fence and broke through a stained glass window around 1 a.m. Saturday.

“That person knew exactly what he was doing,” said Father John McCloskey, Assistant Pastor, to 6ABC.

The quick robbery lasted just minutes. Security footage showed the suspect walking down Market Street, where they got into a waiting Mitsubishi SUV parked on the 1200 block.

Historic Crown History

This precious crown goes back to 1899, made by dedicated members after a fire destroyed the church that year. The broken stained glass window is also a 124-year-old piece of history.

Even after the break-in, churchgoers came together for Sunday Mass at St. John the Evangelist. Central Detectives are asking the public to help solve the crime.

This recent theft adds another chapter to the church’s deep 194-year history of resilience. Started in 1830, it was a proto-cathedral from 1838 through 1863.

The building survived both the violent Nativist Riots of 1844 and a major fire in the 1800s. The church grounds are the final resting place of Ana Maria Huarte de Iturbide, Mexico’s first empress, among other important people.

These holy walls once held the presence of two Catholic saints – St. John Neumann and St. Katharine Drexel worked here during their lives.

When the church first opened its doors on Passion Sunday 1832, no one could have guessed how important it would become to Philadelphia’s growth and progress.

Suspect Description: Male offender wearing a facemask, a black jacket, grey pants, and red or pink sneakers.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.

All tips will be confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact:

Central Detective Division:

215-686-3047/3048

Det. Winward

DC 24-09-004387

Additional source: ncregister.com

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.