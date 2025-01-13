Philadelphia Honors MLK Day, Selects ‘The Beloved Community’ as Theme for Day of Service

Philadelphia officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the city’s plans for and theme of the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. United by the theme “The Beloved Community,” this year’s event will focus on ways Philadelphians can uplift one another and demonstrate attitudes of respect and love without discrimination, according to an ABC 6 News report.

As part of the announcement, Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled a new piece of art, designed by Philadelphia-area young people.

Below are some service opportunities, special events, concerts, and programs happening during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19. More event information is available online.

African American Museum in Philadelphia

The museum, 701 Arch St., will offer half-off admission from Jan. 17-19: $7 for visitors 12 and older and $5 for kids. A brunch on Sunday will feature guest speakers and family activities. On Monday, Jan. 20, admission is free, and programs will include drum circles, coloring activities for children, and a visit from the Phillie Phanatic.

MLK Day At Fairmount Park Conservatory

Help the conservatory remove invasive plants, clean up trash, and maintain trails during a service event on Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon along Wynnefield Avenue and North Georges Hill Drive in West Fairmount Park.

Museum of the American Revolution

The museum, 101 S. Third St., will present theatrical performances, poetry, and talks, along with guided tours of the “Black Voices of the Revolution” exhibition throughout the MLK Day holiday weekend.

National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., will offer free admission on Jan. 20 with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special crafts, a reading of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and a concert of songs will feature music from the civil rights era.

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The orchestra will perform its 35th annual MLK tribute concert at 3 p.m. at the Girard College Chapel, 2101 S. College Ave. Pieces featuring the works of Black composers will be performed. Tickets for the concert are free and can be reserved online.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle