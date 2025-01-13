Sixers And Flyers Announce Plans To Build New Arena

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 20: Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris reacts during the fourth quarter between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday news broke that the Sixers were ditching their plans to build a new arena in Center City, and instead were staying in the South Philly Sports Complex to build a new arena with the Flyers. It was a shocking turn of events after the Sixers’ 2.5-year PR campaign to get approval for that Center City arena, which was just recently approved.

Now we have more details. Harris-Blitzer and Comcast released a joint statement outlining their plans for the new South Philly Arena, and the transformation of the Sports Complex, in which the Phillies are also partners.

Sixers And Flyers Come To A Deal

The new arena will be a 50-50 venture between the two sides. It is slated to open in 2031, but it could be earlier if everything goes well. The Wells Fargo Center will continue to be their home until they can move into the new arena.

The plan is eventually to make the South Philly Sports Complex one of the best entertainment districts in the country. Even before the Sixers came on board, Comcast announced plans to renovate that whole area, adding restaurants, bars, hotels, etc, with the Phillies joining in as partners in that plan. But now the Sixers are on board as well, with a new “State of the Art” arena being added to those original plans.

They are not completely abandoning their stake in the Market East location though. While it will no longer be the future home of the Sixers, they still have plans in the area. Harris-Blitzer and Comcast will work together to “revitalize” that location. They do not yet have any concrete plans for what that will look like though.

The plans also include their hopes to get a WNBA Expansion team into the city, something the Sixers had hopes for in their original plans to move to Center City.

What caused this major change in plans? We don’t know. But we do know that the Sixers are now not only staying in the Sports Complex, but they and the Flyers will work together to build a new arena, and hopefully transform the complex into a destination.

Credit to Ernest Owens who first broke the story of these plans, and credit to the Philadelphia Inquirer who further reported more details.

